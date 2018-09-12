FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2018 / 5:38 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

MTN says $10.1 billion Nigeria demand makes local listing challenging: CFO

1 Min Read

LAGOS (Reuters) - A $10.1 billion demand by Nigerian authorities from South African telecoms group MTN makes its planned debut stock market listing in the country “pretty challenging and awkward”, the group’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

Nigeria’s central bank has asked MTN to repatriate $8.1 billion in monies sent abroad, claiming the funds were sent without proper certification. The company is also facing a $2 billion tax demand.

Preparation of the company’s the initial public offering (IPO) prospectus is far advanced, Ralph Mupita told CNBC Africa television.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Didi Akinyelure; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Jan Harvey

