MTN says Nigeria operating licence renewal at advanced stage

The logo of MTN is pictured in Abuja, Nigeria, September 11, 2018. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - MTN Nigeria is at an advanced stage in renewing its operating spectrum and licence in Nigeria for another 10 years from September, the local unit of South Africa’s MTN said on Sunday.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has approved the renewal of the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands due to expire in August 2021.

The spectrum underpins MTN’s data network and telecom coverage in Africa’s biggest economy, the group said in its annual report published on Sunday.

MTN said 37.2 million subscribers, or 48.7% of its Nigerian subscriber base, have submitted national identification numbers as part of a government requirement to tighten SIM registration.