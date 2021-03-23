Nigerian govt mulls state oil firm's plan to privatize refineries - NNPC chief

The head of Nigeria's state oil company NNPC, Mele Kyari, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Abuja, Nigeria August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria’s government is considering a plan backed by state oil company NNPC for it to become a minority shareholder in its beleaguered oil refineries, the NNPC chief said in an interview on local television.

NNPC is working to revamp the refineries, which are currently shut down entirely and have produced little to no fuel over the past decade due to poor maintenance. NNPC has said private companies would operate them after works are complete.

Last week, the cabinet signed off on a $1.5 billion rehabilitation plan, funded largely by Afrexim Bank, for the Port Harcourt refining complex, which has a capacity of 210,000 barrels per day.

NNPC Group Managing Director Mele Kyari told Channels TV that enabling the private sector to own stakes in and run the refineries was key to the project’s success.

“Our considered view...is to go to what we call the NLNG model, where NNPC becomes a minority holder in the asset. We will bring in private sector so they can take equity in this refinery, and then we continue to grow that business,” he said.

Kyari said the government is considering the proposal, but he did not say whether it had signed off on it. Approval from President Muhammadu Buhari, who holds the oil portfolio, is necessary for major changes to the sector.

A spokesman for Buhari declined to comment on the proposal.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, NNPC said the “Operate & Maintain” model was “one of the key requirements by the lender” for the Port Harcourt project.

Buhari has blocked previous proposals to privatize the refineries, but multiple efforts over the years to provide crucial maintenance and upgrades have all failed. The press release said Port Harcourt had not conducted routine maintenance for 21 years. Typically, works are essential every two years.