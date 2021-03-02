"Repentant bandits" helped free kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls, governor says

GUSAU, Nigeria (Reuters) - “Repentant bandits” helped to secure the release of 279 schoolgirls who were kidnapped last week in Nigeria’s northwesterly Zamfara state, the state governor told a news conference on Tuesday.

All the girls who had been kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) school in the town of Jangebe were freed.

“Those repentant ones are working for us, and they are working for the government and they are working for security,” governor Bello Matawalle said.