A Zenith Bank logo is seen on a sign on top of the bank in Freetown, Sierra Leone August 19, 2017. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Zenith Bank targets a pretax profit of 270 billion naira ($709.44 million) this year, up 5.5% from a year earlier, the bank said on Thursday.

The top tier lender made a 255.9 billion naira pretax profit in 2020, beating its guidance of 253 billion naira.

($1 = 380.5800 naira)