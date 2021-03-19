S.Africa's Northam Platinum HY profit surges 74% on upbeat metals prices

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African miner Northam Platinum reported on Friday a surge in interim profit, driven by higher metals prices, and unveiled plans to accelerate its capital expenditure in the second half of the year.

A pit head is seen at the Tumela Mine , an Anglo American Platinum open pit mine located in the north-western part of South Africa in Thabazimbi, Limpopo on June 9,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

High prices for metals extracted by Northam, including platinum, palladium and rhodium, helped boost PGM (platinum group metals) miners’ earnings and weather the impact of the coronvirus crisis.

The platinum producer reported a 74% jump in normalised headline earnings per shares for the six months ended Dec. 31 of 641.5 cents, compared with 369.6 cents in the year-ago period.

Northam said the dollar basket price of the main minerals it mines surged in the half-year period by nearly 50% on-year, while a weaker local currency reduced production costs and further boosted earnings.

The company said it has reinstated all of the capital projects it had temporarily suspended due to the pandemic and planned to accelerate capex in the second half of the year with a 2021 forecast of 3 billion rand ($203.60 million).

Capital expenditure during the reported period fell to 1.3 billion rand from 1.4 billion rand a year earlier.

“The group’s strong financial position, prudent financial controls and the successful execution of our expansion strategy will position Northam favourably in continuing to take advantage of improved market conditions,” the South African miner said.

Production during the half year rose 15% to 352,741 ounces, while sales volumes slipped 4.4% to 315,320 ounces due to pandemic-related disruptions.

Northam said lower metal volumes were sent to its refinery in Germany due to a decrease in output and logistical hurdles in the fourth quarter of 2020 causing a refining backlog.

($1 = 14.7347 rand)