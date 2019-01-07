North Korea leader Kim visits China: Xinhua

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a joint news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Kim’s visit, his fourth summit with Xi, comes amid reports of advanced negotiations for a second summit between the North Korean leader and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Kim travelled to China three times to meet with Xi last year before and after summits with U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

South Korea’s Hankyoreh newspaper first reported late on Monday that Kim will meet Xi in Beijing.