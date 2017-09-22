U.S. Commerce chief says expanded North Korean sanctions show China's waning support: CNBC

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Expanded negotiations against North Korea announced on Thursday would “be very” good if they succeed in cutting off imported goods, and showed lessening support from China toward Pyongyang, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross looks up while addressing the SelectUSA Investment Summit, National Harbour, Maryland, U.S., June 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I think that move by the Chinese central bank was important... From the physical point of view of limiting the trade ... But even more importantly, it sent a very powerful message to North Korea that China is not being as supportive of them as it had been,” said Ross, who is scheduled to visit Beijing this weekend.