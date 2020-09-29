UK's Raab visits Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab arrives to attend a Cabinet meeting of senior government ministers at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, Britain, September 1, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab visited the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas on Tuesday, expressing support for South Korea’s efforts to improve relations with North Korea.

“Today at the DMZ I reaffirmed UK support for South Korea’s efforts to improve relations with the North and our determination to push the DPRK to denuclearisation,” Raab said on Twitter.