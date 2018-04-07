Norwegian companies, unions will work overtime to avert strike: mediator

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian companies and private-sector trade unions will extend negotiations on wages, pensions and other compensation past a midnight deadline (2200 GMT) in a bid to avert a strike by 35,000 workers, a mediator said late on Saturday.

“Both sides have agreed to work past the deadline. We have a dialogue that could potentially lead to an agreement, but there is much work left to be done,” government-appointed mediator Nils Dalseide told reporters.

Both trade unions and employers must make further concessions if they want to prevent a strike, he added.

If a strike breaks out, it is expected to idle aluminium smelters, fertilizer plants, ship yards and chemical factories, although the output of oil and gas from western Europe’s largest producer will initially be spared, unions have said.