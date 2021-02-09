British stockbroker Numis plans EU office within a year

LONDON (Reuters) - British stockbroker Numis said on Tuesday it plans to set up an office based in the European Union within a year to maintain full market access to the bloc, weeks after UK-based finane firms lost their ability to sell products there.

In a trading update ahead of its annual investor meeting, Numis said its revenues were up around 50% over the four months to January compared to the same period the prior year, boosted by a pick-up in both investment banking and advisory work.

Numis said Brexit would have a “minimal impact” on its financial performance in the short term.

“However we believe comprehensive EU market access is strategically important for the business in the longer term,” it added.