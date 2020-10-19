Russian hackers attacked 2018 Olympics, 2017 French election - U.S. indictment

Slideshow ( 2 images )

(Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and 2017 French elections.

“The FBI has repeatedly warned that Russia is a highly capable cyber adversary, and the information revealed in this indictment illustrates how pervasive and destructive Russia’s cyber activities truly are,” said FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich.