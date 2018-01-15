FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Sports News
January 15, 2018 / 4:20 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Olympics: Norwegian biathlete Bjoerndalen misses out on Games selection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Norway’s Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the most decorated Winter Olympian of all time, will not take part in this year’s Games in Pyeongchang after missing out on selection for the team, the Norwegian Biathlon Association said on Monday.

The 43-year-old, who has won 13 Olympic medals, was looking to take part in his seventh Games after competing in his first on home soil in Lillehammer in 1994.

“This day had to come and now it’s here,” Bjoerndalen, who finished 42nd at a World Cup event in Ruhpolding, Germany, at the weekend, told Norwegian television.

“I think I could have gotten in shape for the Olympics.”

Bjoerndalen won eight Olympic gold medals, four silver and one bronze. He lies fourth on the all-time Games medal list behind American swimmer Michael Phelps (28), and gymnasts Larisa Latynina (18) and Nikolai Andrianov (15) of the former Soviet Union.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.