Japan chief government spokesman: cannot overlook malicious cyberattacks that threaten democracy

FILE PHOTO: Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office building is lit up with the Olympic symbol colors on the day marking the one-year countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan July 23, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s chief government spokesman said on Tuesday that malicious cyberattacks cannot be overlooked and the country will proceed with anti-cyberattack measures to make sure the Tokyo Olympics succeed.

Britain and the United States on Monday condemned what they said were a series of malicious cyberattacks orchestrated by Russian military intelligence, including attempts to disrupt the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. The games were originally set for this year but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.