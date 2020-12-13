OPEC+ countries to hold Jan. 4 talks: Algeria

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of OPEC's headquarters in Vienna, Austria April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

CAIRO (Reuters) - Algerian Energy Minister Abdelmadjid Attar said on Sunday that OPEC+ countries will meet on Jan. 4 to study the market after their last decision to limit production rises to 500,000 barrels per day starting next year, Algeria’s state news agency said.

The minister’s comments came after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).