Rescue of UK clothing chain Peacocks saves about 2,000 jobs

FILE PHOTO: Women wearing protective masks pass a branch of fashion chain Peacocks that was closed down in Hackney, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Newman/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British discount clothing chain Peacocks has been bought out of administration by Steve Simpson, the chief operating officer of Edinburgh Woollen Mill, backed by a consortium of international investors, saving about 2,000 jobs.

Peacocks fell into administration in November, blaming the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EWM Group, the private investment group controlled by the family of Philip Day and Peacocks’ leading secured creditor, said on Tuesday it was supporting Simpson’s bid, providing a deferred loan to the consortium.

Simpson hopes to reopen up to 200 Peacocks stores when lockdown rules ease. Prior to the administration it traded from 423 stores with a staff of 4,369.

Some 1,850 store staff are currently on furlough.

The transaction was negotiated by FRP, Peacocks’ administrator. No further financial details were disclosed.