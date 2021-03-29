Ghislaine Maxwell faces expanded U.S. indictment, including fourth victim

NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Monday expanded their criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, adding charges that a fourth underage girl fell victim to her efforts to help the late financier Jeffrey Epstein advance his sex trafficking scheme.

Maxwell, who was Epstein’s longtime associate and former girlfriend, now faces an eight-count indictment that includes new charges of sex trafficking conspiracy and sex trafficking of a minor, as well as earlier charges that include perjury.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Maxwell had previously pleaded not guilty to helping Epstein recruit and groom three teenage girls for sex between 1994 and 1997.

The amended indictment extends the period of Maxwell’s alleged crimes to between 2001 and 2004, accusing her and Epstein of recruiting an underage girl to engage in sex acts with Epstein at his home in Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the indictment, Epstein, and sometimes Maxwell, paid the girl hundreds of dollars for each encounter, and Epstein’s employees, including Maxwell, sent gifts such as lingerie to her Florida home from New York.

Maxwell and Epstein also successfully encouraged the girl to recruit other girls to engage in paid sex acts with Epstein, the indictment said.

The trial of Maxwell remains scheduled for July 12, but it is unclear whether that timetable will stick given the expanded case.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan, who oversees the case, prosecutors said they gave Maxwell’s lawyers the month and year when the fourth victim was born, as well as “key pieces of evidence” regarding her.

They said they also plan to turn over other evidence, including statements from more than 250 witnesses, to ensure Maxwell has “ample time” to prepare for the July 12 trial.