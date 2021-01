JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African retailer Pepkor Holdings said on Tuesday sales for the first quarter ended Dec. 31 rose by 7.7% and it continued to grow market share as cash-strapped shoppers search for value.

Group revenue at the budget clothing and homeware retailer grew to 20.3 billion rand ($1.33 billion) in the three months period from 18.9 billion rand.

($1 = 15.3038 rand)