Pernod defends its performance in light of new Elliott criticism

PARIS (Reuters) - Drinks group Pernod Ricard defended its performance and strategy on Friday, in the light of renewed criticism of the company from activist fund Elliott.

A spokesman for Pernod Ricard told Reuters that results this week showed the effectiveness of the company’s strategy plan.

Pernod vowed on Thursday to improve profit margins and shareholders’ returns in a new three-year strategy plan, as it reported forecast-beating first half operating profits.

Elliott has built a stake of just over 2.5 percent in the company.

