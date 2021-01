Workers repair a logo of South African retailer Pick n Pay in Johannesburg, South Africa, April 19,2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Richard Brasher, the chief executive of South Africa’s Pick n Pay Stores Ltd, will retire with effect from April 21 after eight years at the helm, the grocer said on Thursday.

Basher will be succeeded as CEO by Pieter Boone, former Chief Operating Officer of German retailer Metro AG.