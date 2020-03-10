Reuters photojournalists scoop top prizes at UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards

Reuters photojournalism was honoured last night at the UK’s most prestigious press photography awards.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holding her son Archie, meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool - RC1F7EEE3B80

Around three hundred members of the British press photography community attended the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards in association with Shutterstock, held at the Honourable Artillery company HQ in central London.

Toby Melville was named as the Shutterstock Press Photographer of the Year, after claiming a clutch of awards in three separate categories.

He also won the Canon Sports Photographer of the Year, for his image of crews gathering at the start of the of the Head of the River Race, along the River Thames in London.

Toby was also commended in the Iconic Images Royal Photographer of the Year and Highly Commended in the Fixation News Photographer of the Year.

Commenting on his award win, Toby Melville said: “It’s a huge honour to be named Press Photographer and Sports Photographer of the Year from the British Picture Editor’s Guild - to be honest I am still a little in shock! There are so many other colleagues, wire and newspaper competitors based in the UK, whose consistent output and energy I always admire, and whose work could equally have been chosen, so I am even more bowled over to have received these accolades.”

Hannah McKay was awarded Fleet Street’s Finest Photo Essay Photographer of the Year, for her series of images of migrants, part of a caravan of thousands travelling from central America en route to the US.

Commenting on her win, Hannah McKay said: “I spent four weeks following the migrant caravan as they made their way across Mexico to the US border. It was one of the biggest stories of the year, so I’m pleased these pictures which tell such an important story have been recognised by the UK Picture Editors’ Guild Awards.”

Reuters Simon Dawson was also named runner-up in the UKPEG Business Photographer of the Year.

Dylan Martinez, UKI, Editor, Reuters Pictures said: “I congratulate all the Reuters team for their incredible work.”

