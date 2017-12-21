FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 2 days ago

Polish PM says he hopes France, Germany want best deal with Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday he hoped France and Germany were aiming to work out the best solution with Britain as it leaves the European Union.

“I am satisfied with the state of (Brexit) negotiations that we have reached,” Morawiecki told a joint news conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

“I have deep hopes and conviction that our French and German partners aim to work out the best solution in this new, not easy situation that we are in with respect to Brexit,” he said.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
