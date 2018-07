WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s largest lender PKO BP (PKO.WA) improved its second-quarter net profit from 857 million zlotys ($233 mln) a year earlier, Chief Executive Officer Zbigniew Jagiello was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: General view of the PKO BP bank headquarters, Poland's largest lender, in Warsaw, Poland May 6, 2016. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Jagiello also said the bank was on track to achieve 3.5 billion zlotys in net profit in the whole 2018, PAP said.