UPDATE 2-UK must halt back-up power scheme after EU court ruling

By Susanna Twidale

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain must halt a back-up power scheme aimed at avoiding electricity shortages pending a further investigation by European Union regulators, an EU court ruled on Thursday.

The judgment by the EU’s General Court annuls a decision by the European Commission, which had said Britain’s so-called power capacity market was compatible with EU state aid rules.

Britain began power capacity auctions in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice, and so avoid shortages that might occur as coal plants close and low prices dissuade investors from building new power plants.

However, British energy company Tempus Energy launched an appeal against the capacity market, saying it amounted to subsidies for fossil fuel generators and discriminated against technology designed to cut electricity demand during peak times.

In Thursday’s judgment, the General Court said the European Commission did not carry out enough checks and that payments under the British scheme should be halted until further due diligence could be carried out.

The Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said the ruling imposes a “standstill period” on the capacity market and it was working with National Grid to contact the affected companies.

“We are already working closely with the Commission to aid their investigation and seek timely state aid approval for the capacity market...The ruling will not impact security of supply this winter,” it added.

Shares in British power firms SSE, Drax and Centrica, which won contracts under the scheme, fell between 3 and 6 percent, underperforming the wider FTSE 100 index, which was little changed.

“The ultimate result of the European Commission’s formal investigation will take time and add uncertainty,” said analysts at Bernstein.

“Given that a number of European countries have capacity market schemes that have no demand-side participation, we fail to see how the UK capacity market can be singled out,” they said, adding that decision can be appealed by Britain. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; additional reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)