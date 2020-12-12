Qatar says it stopped Bahraini cruiser in its waters

CAIRO (Reuters) -Qatar’s interior ministry said on Saturday its coastguard arrested three people on a Bahraini cruiser catching fish in Qatari territorial waters.

Bahrain’s interior ministry said it had not received any official notice but that such provocative practices were inconsistent with the principles of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and reflected Qatar’s hostility.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe its sovereignty.

Last month, Bahrain accused Qatari coastguards vessels of violating regional and international agreements after they stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters.