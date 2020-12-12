Qatar says stopped Bahraini cruiser in its waters, second incident in a month

CAIRO (Reuters) - Qatar’s interior ministry said on Saturday its coastguard stopped a Bahraini cruiser catching fish in Qatari territorial waters and arrested three people.

All three people on the boat, including one Bahraini national, were referred to Qatari prosecutors, the ministry said on its Twitter account. Bahrain government officials could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Last month, Bahrain’s interior ministry accused Qatari coastguards vessels of violating regional and international agreements after they stopped two Bahraini boats inside Qatari waters.

Bahrain, along with Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, cut ties with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting extremist groups. Doha denies the charges and says the bloc aims to infringe its sovereignty.