Middle East & Africa

Qatar Airways to resume flying UK and Irish citizens to London starting Friday

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Qatar Airways plane takes off at Hamad International Airport, as the country resumes international flights to Saudi Arabia, in Doha, Qatar January 11, 2021. REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

CAIRO - (Reuters) - Qatar Airways wrote in a tweet on Thursday that it would resume flying British and Irish nationals and UK residents to London from Qatar and across their network starting on Friday.

The Qatari flag carrier said “all arrivals will be subject to quarantine requirements”.

Jon Wilks, the British ambassador to Qatar, wrote in a tweet that Qatar Airways will resume direct passenger flights to London’s Heathrow Airport and Edinburgh Airport for British, Irish nationals and those with residency rights in the UK.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; editing by Jonathan Oatis

