August 30, 2018 / 6:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK recruiter Hays sets special dividend, hikes FY dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - British recruitment company Hays Plc on Thursday declared a special dividend and boosted its full-year dividend by 18 percent, as it reported higher annual profit on the back of strong growth in Germany and Australia.

Hays proposed a special dividend of 72.9 million pounds, or 5 pence per share, and declared a full-year core dividend of 3.81 pence a share, higher than the 3.22 pence declared a year earlier. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

