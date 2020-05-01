Healthcare
DIARY-UK corporate earnings week ahead

    May 1(Reuters) - Diary of U.K (.FTSE) corporate earnings for the week ahead
       
   UK EARNINGS            
 Start Date   Start Time  Company Name            RIC        Event Name
 07-May-2020  06:00       BT Group PLC            BT.L       Full Year 2020 BT Group PLC Earnings
                                                             Release
 07-May-2020  06:00       International           ICAG.L     Q1 2020 International Consolidated
                          Consolidated Airlines              Airlines Group SA Earnings Release
                          Group SA                           
 
