DIARY-UK corporate earnings week ahead

May 1(Reuters) - Diary of U.K (.FTSE) corporate earnings for the week ahead UK EARNINGS Start Date Start Time Company Name RIC Event Name 07-May-2020 06:00 BT Group PLC BT.L Full Year 2020 BT Group PLC Earnings Release 07-May-2020 06:00 International ICAG.L Q1 2020 International Consolidated Consolidated Airlines Airlines Group SA Earnings Release Group SA ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled' ** This Diary does not provide EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> FTSE 100-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)