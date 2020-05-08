DIARY-UK corporate earnings week ahead

May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.K (.FTSE) corporate earnings for the week ahead UK EARNINGS Start Date Start Time RIC Company Name Event Name 12-May-2020 BMO VOD.L Vodafone Group PLC Full Year 2020 Vodafone Group PLC Earnings Release 12-May-2020 BMO LAND.L Land Securities Full Year 2020 Land Securities Group PLC Group PLC Earnings Release 13-May-2020 BMO SGE.L Sage Group PLC Half Year 2020 Sage Group PLC Earnings Release ** All times are listed in AMC - 'After market close', or BMO - 'Before market opens', or DBH - 'During business hours', or NTS - 'No time scheduled' ** This Diary does not provide EPS estimate figures. EPS figures can be retrieved from Eikon. Steps in Eikon to retrieve the EPS estimate:- Eikon Indicator-> Equities Guide-> Top Indices-> FTSE 100-> Events-> Select Event types-> Select company-> Estimates (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)