DIARY-UK corporate earnings week ahead

    May 8 (Reuters) - Diary of U.K (.FTSE) corporate earnings for the week ahead
       
 UK EARNINGS    
           
 Start Date    Start Time  RIC      Company Name         Event Name
 12-May-2020   BMO         VOD.L    Vodafone Group PLC   Full Year 2020 Vodafone Group
                                                         PLC Earnings Release
 12-May-2020   BMO         LAND.L   Land Securities      Full Year 2020 Land Securities
                                    Group PLC            Group PLC Earnings Release
 13-May-2020   BMO         SGE.L    Sage Group PLC       Half Year 2020 Sage Group PLC
                                                         Earnings Release
 
