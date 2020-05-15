Swedish central bank to use Blackrock for corporate bond market analysis

FILE PHOTO: A sign for BlackRock Inc hangs above their building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank will engage BlackRock’s Financial Markets Advisory for analysis work on the Swedish corporate bonds market, it said in a statement on Friday.

The Riksbank said that while the situation on the market for commercial paper had gradually stabilised, it was still uncertain, creating a need to analyse developments on the commercial paper and corporate bond market to ensure readiness for further measures if required.

“The project includes an analysis of the Swedish corporate bonds market and an assessment of possible design options for a potential corporate bonds asset purchase programme,” the Riksbank said in a statement.

The analysis is expected to be completed during the month of May 2020, it said.