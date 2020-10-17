Ioane out of New Zealand squad, Umaga-Jensen to debut off bench

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup - New Zealand Captain's Run - Beppu Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan, October 1, 2019 - New Zealand's Rieko Ioane during training. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Rieko Ioane has been withdrawn from New Zealand’s squad for their second Bledisloe Cup test with Australia later on Sunday in Auckland and replaced by Peter Umaga-Jensen.

Ioane had been nursing a hamstring injury but failed a final fitness test on Sunday, with the uncapped Umaga-Jensen taking his place on the bench, the team said on social media.

The 22-year-old Umaga-Jensen, the nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana, was brought back into the extended squad on Saturday after initially being released to play for his provincial side Wellington.

The match at Eden Park in Auckland is the second of four games this year for the symbol of trans-Tasman supremacy, with last week’s first clash in Wellington ending in a 16-16 draw.