Rugby-England's Ludlow banned for four games for kneeing opponent

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England Training - Pennyhill Park Hotel, Bagshot, Britain - July 3, 2021 England's Lewis Ludlow during training Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

LONDON (Reuters) - Stand-in England captain Lewis Ludlow has been banned for four matches after being cited for kneeing an opponent in the head in their win over Canada on Saturday.

Flanker Ludlow was sent to the sin-bin for striking Canada’s Jake Ilnicki in a ruck in the 70-14 victory.

“Lewis Ludlow has been suspended by an independent disciplinary committee for four matches for an act of foul play during England’s match against Canada last weekend,” World Rugby said on Thursday.

Ludlow captained a largely second-string England side against Canada with coach Eddie Jones missing 13 players on British & Irish Lions duty and resting several others after long back-to-back domestic seasons.