Wasps boss Blackett calls for calm after thrashing of Bristol

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Premiership - Northampton Saints v Wasps - Franklin’s Gardens, Northampton, Britain - August 16, 2020 Wasps head coach Lee Blackett applauds his players off at half time, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Action Images/Paul Childs

(Reuters) - Wasps head coach Lee Blackett has warned his players not to get carried away by their 47-24 thumping of Bristol Bears on Saturday and to keep their emotions in check as they prepare for their first English Premiership rugby final in three years.

Wasps delivered an attacking master class to seal a spot in the Oct. 24 Premiership showpiece at Twickenham, where they will face Exeter Chiefs, who moved into their fifth straight final after defeating Bath 35-6 at Sandy Park.

“Captain Joe Launchbury addressed the team, and his big comment was to enjoy it but that we haven’t played our final,” Blackett said.

“Sometimes you think you have played your final to get there, and there is a lot of emotion gone in, so we just need to control ourselves.”

The last time Exeter and Wasps met in the title decider was 2017, when the Chiefs came out on top to win their first-ever top division title but Blackett insists his side will be better prepared this time around.

“Probably a couple of years ago we looked at the game, we won the semi-final right at the end and put so much emotion into winning, we didn’t have enough for the week after,” he said.

“So for us it’s about keeping the emotions under wraps. Yes, enjoy it, but in two weeks’ time we have got a big game coming up.”