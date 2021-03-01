Rugby: England condemn online abuse of players after Genge receives death threats

(Reuters) - England Rugby condemned the online abuse directed at its players after prop Ellis Genge said he received death threats following Saturday’s Six Nations defeat by Wales.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England Training - The Lensbury Hotel, Teddington, Britain - February 3, 2021 England's Ellis Genge during training Pool via REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/File Photo

Genge said he was sent abuse on social media after footage surfaced of him not clapping Wales players off the pitch following England’s 40-24 loss at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"Don't know why I'm not clapping in that tunnel must be deep in thought, utmost respect for the Welsh as for keyboard warriors sending death threats etc ...." he tweeted here.

England Rugby said Wales “deserved their victory” and urged fans to stand against online abuse by reporting offensive tweets.

"Respect is a core value of rugby," England Rugby said in a statement here. "... Unfortunately, some of the reaction on social media to players and the team has not shown the level of respect the rugby community prides itself on.

“We will support our players and team against online abuse.”

Earlier, England Rugby extended its support to BBC reporter Sonja McLaughlan who tweeted here she was reduced to tears because of the online abuse directed at her after the post-match interviews.

"Abuse for doing your job is not OK and we stand with you," England Rugby said here.

England are fourth in the Six Nations standings with six points after three matches.