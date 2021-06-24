Kremlin accuses British warship of unacceptable 'provocation'

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Thursday accused a British warship of staging an unacceptable “provocation” against Russia after an incident in the Black Sea and said Moscow that would respond harshly to any similar actions in the future.

The Kremlin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Russia was worried by the British warship’s actions off the coast of Russian-annexed Crimea and that it hoped such “provocations” would not happen systematically.