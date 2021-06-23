Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

Ukraine says Russian shots at British ship show 'aggressive' Russian policy

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks during an interview in Kyiv, Ukraine, June 17, 2021. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Wednesday that Russia’s firing of warning shots at a British ship showed Russia’s aggressive and provocative policy that constituted a threat to Ukraine and its allies.

“A clear proof of Ukraine’s position: Russia’s aggressive and provocative actions in the Black and Azov seas, its occupation & militarization of Crimea pose a lasting threat to Ukraine and allies,” Kuleba said on Twitter.

“We need a new quality of cooperation between Ukraine & NATO allies in the Black Sea,” he added.

Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

