FILE PHOTO: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin takes part in a video conference call with officials in Moscow, Russia May 25, 2020. Sputnik/Dmitry Astakhov/Pool via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday the government would consider increasing budget spending by 1.8 trillion roubles ($25.6 billion) to fight the coronavirus and support the economy.

Some economists have said Russia’s regulations surrounding budget spending have hindered its ability to adequately fund anti-crisis measures.