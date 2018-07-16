Russia may borrow $1 billion from BRICS development bank: minister

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is in talks with the New Development Bank, set up by the BRICS group of major emerging economies, on raising four loans worth more than $1 billion, Deputy Finance Minister Sergey Storchak told reporters in Moscow on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

He said that if Russia raises loans from foreign development banks it may cut its OFZ treasury bonds programme in 2019.

Russia is a part of the BRICS group, which also includes China, Brazil, India and South Africa.