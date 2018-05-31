Russia's Rosneft: Oil product export curbs may help domestic market: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest oil producer Rosneft said on Thursday that restrictions on oil product exports should be one of the measures the government should look at to help stabilise the domestic fuel market, Interfax news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russia's oil producer Rosneft is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 (SPIEF 2017) in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. Picture taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

Retail gasoline and diesel prices have skyrocketed on the domestic market in Russia following a recent strong global oil rally as well as an increase in fuel taxes. Gasoline prices broke through the psychologically important level of 40 rubles ($0.6429) per litre this month.