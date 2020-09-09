Commodities
September 9, 2020 / 10:46 AM / a minute ago

Russia's Gazprom increased gas supplies to China in July, August: Ifax

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian gas giant Gazprom increased its gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline in July and August to 12 million cubic metres a day, according to Interfax estimates, up from around 10 million cubic metres a day in June.

Gazprom’s Tomsk subsidiary delivered 2.3 billion cubic metres of gas to China in the first eight months of the year, Interfax cited Gazprom as saying in a corporate magazine.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
