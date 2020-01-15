Gazprom's Salavat gasoline exports surge fivefold in 2019: data

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Russian gas giant Gazprom is seen on a board at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2017 in St. Petersburg, Russia, June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Gazprom’s Gazpromneftekhim Salavat refinery has sharply increased export loadings of gasoline in 2019 compared with 2018, making it the third-largest exporter by rail among Russian companies, Russian railway data seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Russian gasoline is exported mostly by rail with a small amount going via road on trucks.

Gazpromneftekhim Salavat, in Bashkortostan in central Russia, has shipped some 844,393 tonnes abroad by rail in 2019, up from 179,684 tonnes in 2018, the data showed.

Gazpromneftkhim Salavat did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Higher gasoline loadings from Gazpromneftekhim Salavat in 2019 were due to an increase in output of the product and favourable margins for gasoline exports, traders said.

Gasoline production at the Gazpromneftekhim Salavat plant increased in January-November 2019 by 29.3% compared to the same period of 2018 to 1.153 million tonnes.

The refinery has shipped nearly as much as Rosneft, the country’s second-largest gasoline exporter, shipped abroad by rail last year.

Surgutneftegaz remained the largest exporter of Russian gasoline by rail last year, sending 1,534 million tonnes abroad, the data seen by Reuters showed.

Most of Gazpromneftekhim Salavat’s gasoline exports, some 70%, went to Russia’s Taman port in the Black Sea, the data also showed.