Russian rouble weakens on uncertainty about FX purchases

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble weakened on Friday on market uncertainty about the impact a plan by the central bank to resume forex purchases for state reserves might have on currency markets.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Russian one rouble coin in this picture illustration taken October 26, 2018. Picture taken October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

At 1151 GMT, the rouble was 0.37 percent weaker against the dollar at 66.48. Against the euro, the rouble was up 0.28 percent at 75.02 versus the euro.

Earlier, the central bank had announced it was raising the key rate to 7.75 percent from 7.50 percent, and that it would resume the forex purchases from Jan. 15.

The rate increase gave a short-lived lift to the rouble. It briefly hit 66.23 roubles to the dollar just after the central bank statement.

However, the impact of the rate rise was eclipsed by the forex purchases, which are likely to put downward pressure on the rouble.

The central bank did not give clear signals about the impact of the resumed currency purchases on the foreign exchange market and domestic prices, said Evgeny Koshelev, an analyst at Rosbank.

Now the market is awaiting a media briefing by Governor Elvira Nabiullina who is expected to shed more light on monetary policy and resumed purchases.

“Otherwise, uncertainty will play against the rouble,” Koshelev said.

Oil prices had a negative impact on Russian assets as Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, declined 0.72 percent to $61.01 a barrel.

The dollar-denominated RTS index slid 1.14 percent to 1,116.58 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.9 percent lower at 2,356.38 points.

