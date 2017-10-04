FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Opec's Barkindo confident sustainable stability can be returned to oil markets
October 4, 2017

Opec's Barkindo confident sustainable stability can be returned to oil markets

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday he was confident that his organisation would be able to restore sustainable stability to world oil markets.

A flag with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) logo is seen during a meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producing countries in Vienna, Austria September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Barkindo, speaking in Moscow, said all countries participating in an oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations supported the initiative and that Russia was fully complying with its own obligations.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Jack Stubbs, Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

