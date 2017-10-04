Opec's Barkindo confident sustainable stability can be returned to oil markets

MOSCOW (Reuters) - OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Wednesday he was confident that his organisation would be able to restore sustainable stability to world oil markets.
Barkindo, speaking in Moscow, said all countries participating in an oil output cut deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations supported the initiative and that Russia was fully complying with its own obligations.
