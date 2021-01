FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks with journalists upon the arrival at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, Russia January 17, 2021. REUTERS/Polina Ivanova

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government on Monday condemned the 30-day pre-trial detention of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and called for him to be freed.

“The UK Government calls for his immediate and unconditional release,” said foreign minister Dominic Raab.