Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police detained Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, at an unauthorised protest in Moscow on Sunday, Navalny’s allies said on social media.

OVD-Info, a monitoring group, said that more than 300 people had already been detained at the Moscow rally.

Navalnaya was also detained at a similar protest in support of her husband last week.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Katya Golubkova

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

