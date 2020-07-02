Nornickel draws up permafrost monitoring plan after Arctic fuel spill

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, a major global nickel and palladium producer, has prepared a long-term programme to monitor the condition of permafrost and remedy environmental damage after an Arctic fuel spill in its home city, it said.

A fuel tank lost pressure on May 29 and unleashed 21,000 tonnes of diesel into rivers and subsoil near the city, an incident that Greenpeace has compared to the devastating 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill off Alaska.