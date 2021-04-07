AliExpress Russia reports $3 billion in annual transaction volumes

FILE PHOTO: The logo of AliExpress is seen inside the company's office in Moscow, Russia July 9, 2020. Picture taken July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Online retailer AliExpress Russia on Wednesday reported gross merchandise volume (GMV) of $3 billion for the 2020-21 financial year, disclosing the metric for the first time and confirming its place as one of Russia’s leading e-commerce players.

AliExpress Russia did not give a growth indicator for GMV, an e-commerce metric used to measure transaction volumes, which stood at 229.3 billion roubles ($2.96 billion) for the year to March 31.

A joint venture launched in 2019 between Chinese online shopping giant Alibaba and Russian partners, AliExpress Russia said it now has 29.1 million monthly active users on its online marketplace.($1 = 77.5000 roubles)