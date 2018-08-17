FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018

Kremlin plays down ruble drop, says Russian economy and finances stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday played down a sharp fall in the ruble, saying there was a “certain volatility” in the market but that Russia’s economic and financial systems were entirely stable.

FILE PHOTO: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 26, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The ruble has lost more than 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar so far this month, amid threats of more U.S. sanctions against Russia, which could target government bonds, and a sharp downturn in other emerging markets.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Kevin Liffey

