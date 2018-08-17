Kremlin plays down ruble drop, says Russian economy and finances stable

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday played down a sharp fall in the ruble, saying there was a “certain volatility” in the market but that Russia’s economic and financial systems were entirely stable.
The ruble has lost more than 7 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar so far this month, amid threats of more U.S. sanctions against Russia, which could target government bonds, and a sharp downturn in other emerging markets.
