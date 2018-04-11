FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 11, 2018 / 5:17 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Euroclear suspends automated settlement of securities affected by U.S. sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Euroclear, a major international provider of post-trade services, said on Wednesday it had suspended automated processing of deals involving securities hit by the latest U.S. sanctions on Russian companies and individuals.

“In light of the new sanctions, we have implemented measures to allow us to monitor that any activity in the impacted securities takes place within the limits of permitted activities under these sanctions,” the Belgium -based firm said in a statement.

Those measures include suspending automated processing in favour of completing settlement manually after conducting due diligence, Euroclear said. It declined to comment on any specific issuer or instrument.

The new sanctions, published on Friday, target President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle in one of Washington’s most aggressive responses to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election so far.

Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Larry King

